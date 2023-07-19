As the government prepares to return to Parliament to amend procurement legislation, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says both the Finance Minister and the Attorney General should be charged for bypassing Parliament and enacting two exemption orders. The Opposition Leader is now calling on the Police Commissioner to launch an investigation. Rynessa Cutting has more.
KAMLA TO TOP COP: INVESTIGATE AG & IMBERT
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The office of the AG issues what they term the true facts of the Terissa Dhoray Vs the Ag ch…
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley responds to "serious allegations" made against him by THA Chi…
THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine said at a specially-convened sitting of the Assembly th…
Joining us this morning is advocate for the Procurement Act Afra Raymond. Amendments to the …
The Prime Minister says that the offer by the U.S. to assist the region and this country in …