Kamla Speaks On Refinery

On October 29th, Patriotic Energies submitted its final proposal to the government for acquisition of the Point-a-Pierre Refinery, the details of which have so far been concealed. Well Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is claiming to be in receipt of the document and she has questions. Alicia Boucher has more in this report.

