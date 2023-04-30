The Opposition Leader says crime was down when her party was in government during her tenure as Prime Minister and that of Basdeo Panday. The Opposition Leader also appeared to dismiss claims by the Government that the UNC is set on dividing the country. The Opposition Leader spoke at a celebration of the UNC's 34th anniversary today.
Kamla Says Crime Lower When UNC Was In Gov't
Juhel Browne
