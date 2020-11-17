Opposition Senator Wade Mark is calling on the Police Commissioner, to look into what he is calling an incestuous relationship involving the PNM, Patriotic Energies and Trafigura Group Pte. Ltd. - a Singaporean multinational company which trades in base metals and energy.
For some time now the Opposition has been alleging that the Rowley-led administration has been assisting Venezuela in evading US sanctions, with the help of this company.
But Monday night, at their virtual meeting they raised the ante.
Rynessa Cutting has the details.