Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar is blaming the People's National Movement for political posters in Tobago which imply a unity between the United National Congress and the Progressive Democratic Patriots party. During the UNC's Virtual Campaign meeting on Monday Persad-Bissessar made it clear that she has no political affiliation with the leader of the PDP, Watson Duke.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Choice words for Auditor General Laurel lee Pujada from PSA President Watson Duke...
The cabinet has once rejected a refinery takeover bid by Patriotice Energies and Technologie…
We're continuing to follow the story of our local breakdancers, who are now returning to the sport after it was announced that it may feature at the Olympics.
In the senate today, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced an audit into the backlog…
Musicians and artistes there are ways you can monetize your offerings during the pandemic...
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Watson Duke gets police warning
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 19th January 2021
- Gun stolen from President's House
- COVID-19 scare at Ministry of Public Utilities Head Office; three people test positive
- OWTU Responds to Rejection Of Bid
- NCRHA: No long wait at Women's hospital
- Refinery Back On The Open Market
- Food Crisis Looming
- Trade Unions: It Is Only The Beginning
- Battle for the THA Election 2021: Stanford Callender