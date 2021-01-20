Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar is blaming the People's National Movement for political posters in Tobago which imply a unity between the United National Congress and the Progressive Democratic Patriots party. During the UNC's Virtual Campaign meeting on Monday Persad-Bissessar made it clear that she has no political affiliation with the leader of the PDP, Watson Duke.

