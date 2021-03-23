Kamla: He’s A Liar

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar addressed her UNC crowd last evening accusing the Prime Minister of lying at last Thursday's Conversations with the Prime Minister. Brandishing an Ansa Mc Al statement she takes the conglomerate's side.. saying Government acted in bad faith by turning down their offer.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar addressed her UNC crowd last evening accusing the Prime Minister of lying at last Thursday's Conversations with the Prime Minister.
The Opposition is making a "vaccine bacchanal." That's how Government Minister Fitzgerald Hinds describes the latest vaccine criticism by the UNC.
It's said the only thing that is constant is change but are we doing enough to create a significant change?
T&T player Colin Ramasra is one of the nominees for the 2020 Sportsman of the Year in the sport of squash.
Observed every year on March 23 to highlight the importance of the role that people and their behaviour play in protecting Earth's atmosphere is World Meteorological Day.
T&T is dubbed a cosmopolitan country where the words "here every creed and race find an equal place" are etched into the National Anthem.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Jevon Clairmont Stands Up At His Funeral
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 23rd March 2021
- Man Drowns In Sand Pit Pond
- Family Loses House To Fire
- Family grieves for teen missing at sea
- Morning Edition: 23rd March, 2021
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 22nd March 2021
- Crime Wrap: 22nd March, 2021
- Morning Edition: 22nd March, 2021
- Still No Word From COVAX