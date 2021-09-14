What do the Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority Bill and the Data Protection Act have in common? Well according to Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bisessar , the government has been carefully weaving a web to ensnare the citizenry into this trap, but she's warning that if they don't do away with the property tax, the Court will! Rynessa Cutting has more on this story.

