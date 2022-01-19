Bring the death certificates and come! It's the directive coming from the Leader of the Opposition to all the families who would have been affected by government's ban on open-pyre cremations. The Opposition Leader is also taking the government to task for its decision to set up a committee to look into this country's COVID-19 deaths, calling the move a complete pappy-show. Rynessa Cutting reports.
KAMLA: BRING DEATH CERTIFICATES AND COME!
Rynessa Cutting
