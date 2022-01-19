Bring the death certificates and come! It's the directive coming from the Leader of the Opposition to all the families who would have been affected by government's ban on open-pyre cremations. The Opposition Leader is also taking the government to task for its decision to set up a committee to look into this country's COVID-19 deaths, calling the move a complete pappy-show. Rynessa Cutting reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

FINANCE AND COVID

FINANCE AND COVID

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected many. Several people have lost their jobs while others ar…

FARMERS SLAM NESTLE

FARMERS SLAM NESTLE

Farmers say they are suffering financially and continue to be neglected by the government an…