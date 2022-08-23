Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is calling on the State to launch an urgent audit of the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services, as well as the Children's Authority, following the death of seven-year-old McKenize Hope Rechia. This as it has been reported that a concerned neighbour made reports to the TTPS and the Children's Authority, prior to the girl's unfortunate death.

