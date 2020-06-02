KAMBON ON T&T POLICE TREATMENT OF PERSONS

Director of Pan-African and Regional Affairs, Khafra Kambon weighs in on the existence of prejudice in this country following the death of George Floyd in the United States of America and the human rights protests that have followed. He says in Trinidad and Tobago, depending on where you are from, police respond differently and he believes the head of the Police Service is not the right choice.
However Commissioner Gary Griffith says his officers are only doing their job.
