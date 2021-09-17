Kamasha On Talent Identification 2

With the next Olympics set for 2024. Doctor of Health and Sciences Kamasha Robertson-Martens is hoping this country puts some emphasis on a talent ID program. She believes investment in such an initiative can give T&T a better chance of medalling at the event.

The Estate Management Business Development Company has requested that works at the Coco Road Quarry be halted until a pronouncement is made on the cause of a landslip in the area which affected three homes.

