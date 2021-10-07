This country's national netball team are aiming to close the gap when they take on Jamaica in their upcoming netball series starting October 17th. That's the word coming from co-captain of the team Kalifa Mc Collin. It's the first international outing for the team in nearly two years, but she says they are up for the task.

