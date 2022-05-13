KALI MURTI UNVEILED

A divine dream has led a Hindu devotee to craft a 'one of a kind' marble statue of Goddess Kali. The private temple in Warrenville is opening its doors for three nights as they unveil another form of the once taboo deity.
