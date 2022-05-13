A divine dream has led a Hindu devotee to craft a 'one of a kind' marble statue of Goddess Kali. The private temple in Warrenville is opening its doors for three nights as they unveil another form of the once taboo deity.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

KALI MURTI UNVEILED

KALI MURTI UNVEILED

A divine dream has led a Hindu devotee to craft a 'one of a kind' marble statue of Goddess K…