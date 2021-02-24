Justice Seepersad: Graves Were Affected

High court judge Frank Seepersad on Tuesday visited the Monkey Town Public Cemetery in Barrackpore, to settle first-hand, a court dispute over the possible disturbance of multiple graves at the site.
In January a Barrackpore woman filed a lawsuit against the Penal Debe Regional Corporation after a hired contractor began works at the cemetery.
She claimed seven graves were dug up, including her husband's. The Corporation maintains they were not.
Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh was there for Justice Seepersad's visit on Tuesday afternoon.