High court judge Frank Seepersad on Tuesday visited the Monkey Town Public Cemetery in Barrackpore, to settle first-hand, a court dispute over the possible disturbance of multiple graves at the site.

In January a Barrackpore woman filed a lawsuit against the Penal Debe Regional Corporation after a hired contractor began works at the cemetery.

She claimed seven graves were dug up, including her husband's. The Corporation maintains they were not.

Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh was there for Justice Seepersad's visit on Tuesday afternoon.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Man Needs Urgent Heart Surgery

Man Needs Urgent Heart Surgery

Six months and counting, that's how long one elderly man, Mr. Sirjoo, has been waiting for heart surgery after being referred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex by a private facility.

Fix My Drain

Fix My Drain

Plymouth resident Sheldon Destin says he has been of dealing with a health hazard outside his home for some twenty years now and he's just about had it!. 

Justice Seepersad: Graves Were Affected

Justice Seepersad: Graves Were Affected

High court judge Frank Seepersad on Tuesday visited the Monkey Town Public Cemetery in Barrackpore, to settle first-hand,  a court dispute over the possible disturbance of multiple graves at the site.