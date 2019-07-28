Final closure came for two families of the of the seven Orange Valley fishermen who fell victim to a pirate attack last week. The last promise given to them it seems to be the only glimmer of hope that remains. Nneka Parsanlal reports.

ESC: Free But Not Free To Celebrate

African people should not be forced to work on Emancipation Day. That's the sentiment being expressed by President of the Emancipation Support Committee, Khafra Kambon.

Ahye Retains Title

While the sprint events normally take the attention at the National Senior Championships

CFU Officials TTFA Tour

Some officials from around the region took a tour of the Trinidad and Tobago's new home for football in Couva. 

Race Responses

Well, after the race, the winners were eager to share about the 2019 Championship experience.