Clarissa Joseph-Nurse, wife of murdered Mi4 security officer Mark Nurse, has a message for the killers of her husband. "I hope you are found and justice is served in the matter." Elizabeth Williams spoke with the grieving wife and has this report.

Marijuana Decriminalised

While some may have questions about aspects of the law, that didn't stop cannabis users, across the country, from making the most of the legislative change.

Outlook On The Economy

The shift from oil and gas which has been mentioned for some time now, is going to become more and more vital. That's if what one economist says is accurate.