Clarissa Joseph-Nurse, wife of murdered Mi4 security officer Mark Nurse, has a message for the killers of her husband. "I hope you are found and justice is served in the matter." Elizabeth Williams spoke with the grieving wife and has this report.
Justice For My Husband
Elizabeth Williams
