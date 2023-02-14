Trinidad and Tobago Under 17 footballers suffered another tough loss. This time at the hands of the United States 3-1. Despite the defeat the Junior Warriors still have a chance to qualify for the next round in third place if they beat Barbados on Tuesday.
