The conditions will prove to be a challenge for all the boats racing in this edition of the 2019 Great Race come Saturday. However, that will not be the only test. For Jumbie, their challenge will be to complete the race ahead of their competitors after being given a penalty.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Bright and bubbly maybe, but she's not your typical seven-year-old. Joanna Brathwaite shoulders and probably masks much more pain, discomfort and fears than others her age.
The Prime Minister is reflecting on how he handled the situation concerning Ms McDonald.
The Prison Officers' Association is taking the threats made against the lives of families of prison officers seriously. Although National Security Minister Stuart Young has vowed to protect the lives of officers,
She's yet to have her day in court, but when she does, she will be vindicated. This was the confident proclamation of MP for Port of Spain South, Marlene Mc Donald, as she left St Clair Medical on Thursday afternoon for the Magistrate's Court, where her bail was processed.
President of the Tobago Council for Persons with Disabilities Dr. Eastlyn Mc Kenzie, is calling on members of the public to learn sign language, as it can save the lives of others.