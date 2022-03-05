Despite instructions from Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, public servants in the judiciary will not all be out to work next week. This is causing a rift between the Chief Justice and at least two of his judges.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Public transportation has gone back to 100 percent carrying capacity. You would think its we…
Despite instructions from Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, public servants in the judiciary w…
The T&T Coast Guard has launched a probe into allegations of brutality by Grenadian seam…
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said today that the government did not have to wait to a…
The Pfizer doses that were recently donated by the United States would expire in June 2022.
The Education Division has launched an investigation into Thursday's chopping of a form thre…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- MAGDALENA IN NEED OF REPAIRS
- PARIA PLAYED GOD, SAYS DIVERS' LEGAL COUNSEL
- ELECTRONIC INSPECTION, RF PLATES COMING
- MEASURES RELAXED:TT PREPARES FOR ENDEMIC COVID
- JUDICIARY AT WORK
- UNC CALLS ON BP AND SHELL TO WITHDRAW
- IS TASHA CONSIDERING A RETURN
- WHY GOV'T DIDN'T WAIT TO LIFT RESTRICTIONS
- PASSENGERS CONCERNED ABOUT 100% CAPACITY
- STUDENT CHOPPED UPDATE