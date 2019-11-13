After a 12- day trip out of the jurisdiction, Chief Justice Ivor Archie is being called on by members of the Judiciary to explain his travels. Reporter Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine has the story.
Judges to Archie : Explain your travels
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
It's being described as great news for the local economy, Australian mining giant BHP announces a 3.5 trillion cubic feet gas find in North East Tobago.
The Minister of Energy is urging UNIPET and the Petroleum Dealers Association to hold their hands on any further shutdowns.
West Indies' batsman Nicholas Pooran has been banned from four T20Is after being found guilty of attempting to change the condition of the ball during West Indies' third ODI against Afghanistan on Monday.
To some quarter-final matches at the Hasely Crawford stadium, St. Anthony's defeated Tranquility 8-1, while East Mucurapo cruised to a 2-0 win against Fatima.
We know that Cambridge Analytica used Trinidad and Tobago's citizens as their lab rats in election interference technology, but Minister of National Security, Stuart Young says, it may still be happening.