After a 12- day trip out of the jurisdiction, Chief Justice Ivor Archie is being called on by members of the Judiciary to explain his travels. Reporter Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine has the story.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Nicholas Pooran Banned

Nicholas Pooran Banned

West Indies' batsman Nicholas Pooran has been banned from four T20Is after being found guilty of attempting to change the condition of the ball during West Indies' third ODI against Afghanistan on Monday.

Coca Cola Intercol Wrap

Coca Cola Intercol Wrap

To some quarter-final matches at the Hasely Crawford stadium, St. Anthony's defeated Tranquility 8-1, while East Mucurapo cruised to a 2-0 win against Fatima.