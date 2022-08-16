You are going to have to watch what you say on those Whatsapp messages, memes and Blogs after a high court judge today created precedent, ruling that such platforms can be subject to libel laws. A woman police constable was awarded 75 thousand dollars after a police constable sent a message he couldn't back up to a group chat.
