High Court Judge Frank Seepersad calls for a radical review of the Legal Professions Act after he ordered that a man be repaid three hundred and forty-four thousand dollars from a now deceased attorney who never represented him. Reporter Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine has the story.
Judge: Urgent Reform of Legal Professions Act Needed
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says he is aware of the PTSC bus problem and is assuring the …
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says $800M has been approved to recommence work on 24 high pr…
Political Leader of the UNC Kamla Persad-Bissessar made a slightly confusing statement to en…
UNC Political Leader Kamla Persad-Bissesser accused Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Si…
A former Attorney General is offering to work for free to help Non-Governmental Organisations in getting more laws enforced to fight human trafficking and the sexual exploitation of women.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Kamla accuses Sinanan of selling land to the state, again
- PM: $800M approved for school construction
- Deosaran: 30 Grams Not Enough
- PM: PTSC problem to be fixed
- Kamla: Tsunami of yellow into Sangre Grande on Saturday
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 25th November 2019
- Security Lapse Around PM During Blackout
- Weekend Spotlight: Swimming In Laventille
- Ramesh to Work Pro Bono Against Human Trafficking
- Wayne Chance Dies