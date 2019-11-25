High Court Judge Frank Seepersad calls for a radical review of the Legal Professions Act after he ordered that a man be repaid three hundred and forty-four thousand dollars from a now deceased attorney who never represented him. Reporter Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine has the story.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Bethel vs Petit Valley

Bethel vs Petit Valley

Police Fc missed out on an opportunity to keep up with leaders Prisons when they were held to a 2 all draw Guaya as action in the Terminix Super league continued this weekend.