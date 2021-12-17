The Joint Trade Union Movement says it has received numerous complaints from some of its unvaccinated members about their employers threatening their job security because of their vaccination status... one of them, a State Utility. This as Industrial Court cases continue to go unheard during the pandemic. JTUM delivered a letter to the Minister of Finance requesting a meeting on this and other issues today. Rynessa Cutting reports.

