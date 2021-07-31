No to mandatory vaccination - that's the position of the Trade Union Federations, as a number of employers have taken the position that their staff must be vaccinated to work, or face the consequences. The Joint Trade Union Movement is now urging affected employees to take a position of their own, by joining a Union as soon as possible. Rynessa Cutting has more.

