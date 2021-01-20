The Urban Development Corporation gets the thumbs up from the Public Accounts Enterprise Committee.
This is a far cry from ten years ago.
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine has mo0re on thus story.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roshan Parasram says private hospitals and companies can import the Covid-19 vaccine once they have the requisite approvals.
The printed packages which are being used for students who do not have access to technological devices...
The frequency of missing monies under the incumbent Tobago House of Assembly must stop.
Bad-faith negotiations! That's how Leader of the MSJ, David Abdulah, is describing the negotiations between government and Patriotic for the acquisition of the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery.
Ball Room dancing President Nicole Applewhite is eager to get the ball rolling as she gets set to welcome Breakdancing to the association.
