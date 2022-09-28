From keeping citizens updated with the most current and accurate information about the world around them, to being the voice for the voiceless and highlighting the plights of those most in need, there's no doubt the work of journalists is a crucial one. Today we recognise the critical role of journalism, on this, World News Day 2022, with a look at some of the top stories from around the globe, as selected by the Public Media Alliance. TV6 has been selected among them.
