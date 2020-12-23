He's been one of the few sparks for the West Indies recently... And now, Wicket-keeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva says the New Zealand tour taught him a lot as he looks forward to a long future with the regional team. Da Silva made his debut in the Wellington Test in which he got a half-century. Now in quarantine after returning to Trinidad, he spoke with us about his tour...

Rowley Leads From The Front With Vaccine

The Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley plans to lead by example whenever the World Health Organisation approves a Covid-19 vaccine for this country and he says the Health Minister will receive the vaccine after he does.

Prime Minister On Tobago

Words of caution from the Prime Minister to persons planning to leave Trinidad and spend the Christmas holidays in Tobago there is no free for all, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Perenco Covid Cases Being Taken Seriously

The National Security Minister said three plane loads of non-nationals being brought into this country to work in the local energy sector had to be turned away because they did not the required Covid-19 prevention protocols.