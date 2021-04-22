Swimmer Aqeel Joseph got an eye opener when it comes to college based competition. He competed in his first meet for the school at the Indy 2021 Speedo Sectionals. He took part in the 50 metre freestyle, 100 freestyle and 100 metre butterfly. He reflects on what it was like racing in the 50 free.

