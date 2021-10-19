Jones On Coaching Job

Well the man given with the task to coach that team is Former National Captain Kenwyne Jones. Speaking to the media on Tuesday he outlined his plans for the national team ahead of the two friendly internationals.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Officers of the Piarco Fire Station were quickly on the scene of the crash.
Well the man given with the task to coach that team is Former National Captain Kenwyne Jones…
The Public Utilities Minister says that the Government and the Board of the Water and Sewera…
A light aircraft crashes just outside the perimeter of Piarco International Airport. Miracul…
Why was the 'Order of Merit List' provided to the President for the appointment of a Police …
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- No Online Teaching For Forms 4, 5 & 6 From Monday
- Merit List Withdrawal Unconstitutional?
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 18th October 2021
- Explosive Device At Parkade
- UNC: PM Is Petty, Boldfaced
- Beyond The Tape- Friday 15th October 2021
- Full Service At Bars ETC, But Beaches Still Off Limits
- Breakthrough Infections Among All Vaccine Types
- Who Will Invest In T&t Without COP Asks Mark
- Tracy On Elections