The representative for Lambeau Signal Hill, Jomo Pitt, will not be seeking re-election, in the upcoming THA election. He made the surprising revelation, during his short contribution, to the 2020/2021 budget presentation, at the Assembly Chamber. Here is more from Elizabeth Williams.
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Member of Parliament for Laventille East / Morvant Adrian Leonce is throwing his hat in the ring again and defending his seat in the upcoming General Elections.
The representative for Lambeau Signal Hill, Jomo Pitt, will not be seeking re-election, in the upcoming THA election.
Bar operators are already taking steps to avoid being on the wrong side of the law. The various stakeholders say they have opted to self-regulate, in order to not only ensure the safety of their staff and patrons but also to avoid being shut down once again.
The protest to remove the monument of Christopher Columbus continues. The Cross Rhodes Freedom Project along with people of the Warao nation and other supporters gathered at Tamarind Square, once again calling for their plight to be heard. The matter has now reached Parliament.
National Security Minister Stuart Young is hoping that bar owners avoid the re-implementation of harsh COVID-19 restrictions.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Health Minister Issues Warning To Bars
- No Tax Breaks For Businesses
- No Alcohol Supply For Errant Bars!
- 3RD TIME'S THE CHARM FOR SAN FERNANDO WATERFRONT
- Past 7 Days On Six
- Young Responds
- Leonce Hoping For Another Term
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 26th June 2020
- Jomo Is Out
- Homes Across Trinidad Damaged In Tropical Wave