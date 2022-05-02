Assistant Commissioner of Police Collis Hazel, is calling on young people to turn away from a life of crime join a group and not a gang. Officer Hazel who is Executive Officer responsible for the Community Oriented Police spoke on Sunday, during the launch of the Charlotteville Police Youth Club, newly refurbished Youth Skills Centre. More from Elizabeth Williams.
JOIN A GROUP NOT A GANG
Elizabeth Williams
