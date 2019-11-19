Interestingly a day earlier at the opening of the Home of Football, TTFA President David John Williams boasted of paying off millions of dollars of debt as one of the many challenges his administration overcame.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The PNM's Local government caravan rolls into Chaguanas, the Prime Minister missed the last two public meetings because of the flu.
In commemoration of International Men's Day, marked the launch of the Men's Health and Wellness Clinic in Tobago .
The Prime Minister is calling for this country to get serious about tax collection as he says it is now losing 40 per cent of taxes owed due to the existing system.
Maxi Taxi Drivers are threatening a nationwide shutdown if school maxi taxi drivers are not paid all the money owed to them.
Adding to the ringing endorsements is former national player Brent Sancho who says the Home of Football is a big plus for the sport to grow in Trinidad and Tobago.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Tobago In Mourning After Argyle Drownings
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 18th November 2019
- SDMS Prepares For Major Funeral for Sat Maharaj
- FIFA President Speaks About Jack Warner
- Digicel worker shot dead in Port of Spain
- Morning Edition November 19th 2019
- Coca Cola Intercol Wrap
- Exportt: Policy Making And The Entrepreneur
- NIHERST Community Science Week
- Morning Edition November 18th 2019