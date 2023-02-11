The first report on the investigations into the once-missing, now-reappeared file, by retired justice Stanley John, will be ready by the end of March.

John is the lead investigator, and on Saturday morning, he gave a public update on the case.

He promised to be fearless but fair, as the team investigates the circumstances that led to the state being ordered to pay $20 million dollars to nine men formerly accused of the kidnapping and murder of Vindra Naipaul Coolman.

Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh tells us more.

