The first report on the investigations into the once-missing, now-reappeared file, by retired justice Stanley John, will be ready by the end of March.
John is the lead investigator, and on Saturday morning, he gave a public update on the case.
He promised to be fearless but fair, as the team investigates the circumstances that led to the state being ordered to pay $20 million dollars to nine men formerly accused of the kidnapping and murder of Vindra Naipaul Coolman.
Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh tells us more.