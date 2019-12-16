Alderman Joel Martinez has been elected to serve a second term as Port of Spain Mayor.
After being sworn-in at a ceremony, at City Hall, in Port-of-Spain, this afternoon, Mayor Martinez said his plan is to continue bringing people back into the city.
The Mayor revealed that as part of the plan, a deal has been agreed to re-brand the municipality under a new name.
According to Martinez, the intention is to officially designate parts of the city as traditional music zones.
This, he claimed, would assist the city, and country at large, to export our music and cultural artforms.
Councillor for St Anns River North Hillan Morean will serve as Deputy Mayor.