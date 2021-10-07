Trinidad and Tobago National Women's Football team held their first training session today under interim coach Charlie Mitchell after Head Coach James Thomas vacated the post on Wednesday. In an interview Manager of the team Joanne Daniel said the players were disappointed upon learning of his sudden departure, but indicated they are still willing to give it their all for the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers.

