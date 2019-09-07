The Ministry of Education is refuting allegations of religious discrimination.
The claims were made by pundit, who claimed to be speaking on behalf of parents and teachers of Barrackpore East Secondary school.
Pundit Satyanand Maharaj said hindu teachers have been told to stop planting jhandis -- which are Hindu prayer flags, on the school's compound.
But the Ministry of Education says this is not so.
And that, there are no instructions to remove the Hindu flags, which have been there for more than 30 years.
However, a Ministry source said there are guidelines, which allow temporary use of religious symbols on the compound of government schools for specific occasions.
The Ministry source stressed this does not affect the jhandis at Barrackpore East Secondary school.