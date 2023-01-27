That's how West Indies batsman Jermaine Blackwood feels going into the two-game Test series against Zimbabwe starting February next week in Bulawayo. Blackwood believes it's important for the West Indies to start the year on a positive note and intends to contribute to good results from the Caribbean side against the Zimbabweans...
