One UNC senator is urging government to change it's vaccine messaging if it hopes to reach the 62 percent of unvaccinated locals.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
With Play Whe and Lotto booths back in operation, another sector of the gambling industry is…
Roughly 3% of all pregnant women who have contracted COVID-19 in T&T, have had to be adm…
Freedom Day March takes place but only for union leaders as supporters have been urged to ch…
One opposition Senator is accusing the South West Regional Health Authority of cancelling a …
Two minors among four shot in north Trinidad and over 30 foreign nationals detained for ille…
One UNC senator is urging government to change it's vaccine messaging if it hopes to reach t…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- MSP Prisoners Claim Torture
- MOH: Very Small % Of Vaccinated Persons Died From COVID
- 95% Private Members Club Workers Vaccinated
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 30th August 2021
- Nurses Association Threatens Industrial Action On October 1st
- 3% Pregnant Women In ICU/HDU suffering with COVID
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 27th August 2021
- SWRHA Accused Of Cancelling Vaccine Drive
- Crime Wrap
- Jerlean: Change Vax Messaging