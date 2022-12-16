We continue our look at candidates for this year's TV6 Sports Personalities of the year. And tonight we focus on speed and success as we put the spotlight on sprinter Jereem Richards.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Promises Broken By PDP

Promises Broken By PDP

Broken promises! That's how one Tobago contractor sums up his experience with the THA. He sa…

CAC Cop27

CAC Cop27

It's been a month since COP27 concluded in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. In a review on the three-…