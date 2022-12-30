There were five nominees, the names being Nikoli Blackman, Dylan Carter, Joshua Da Silva, Nicholas Paul and Jereem Richards. In the end, Jereem ' The Dream' Richards won the TV6 Sport Presonality of the Year. Speaking on the Morning Edition programme, Richards said he felt truly blessed.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

600 Murders Recorded

600 Murders Recorded

It's official. The country's murder toll reaches a record 600, one day before the end of the…

Road Tennis Feature

Road Tennis Feature

Ever heard of a sport called road tennis... Well, our Caribbean neighbors Barbados are known…

Economy On The Slopes

Economy On The Slopes

Trinidad and Tobago is in dire economic straits says one economist who warns that if the Sta…