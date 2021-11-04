Police confirm two persons are now in custody as the body of Jeneka Guerra was found early this morning, in a shallow grave off Santa Barbara Road, Maracas St. Joseph. Friends and relatives were on the scene today when her body was recovered... her grieving boyfriend spoke to the media and shared his last memories of Jeneka. Rynessa Cutting reports.
Jeneka Guerra’s Body Found; Boyfriend Speaks
Rynessa Cutting
