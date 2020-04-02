Jehue Gordon on isolation 2

Well Wednesday another Olympic hopeful gave us his reaction to the postponement of the Olympics and readjusting to his training camp. Jehue Gordon digs a little deeper into the quarantined life and the potential economic effects of this sporting suspension.
The adjustments continue for athletes as we go through this pandemic period. And there is a lot of uncertainty as to what the future holds for some of them locally and abroad.
The latest warnings from the government and the Police Commissioner appear to be having an impact. It is day 4 of the "stay at home" order under which only essential services are supposed to be open.
Bi-weekly bleach-spraying exercises is one way the Penal Debe Regional Corporation has been tackling COVID19.
President of the Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association Idi Stuart is calling for all nurses who were in direct contact with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients without wearing personal protective equipment to be tested.
