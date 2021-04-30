Jefferson On Owed Wages

Unpaid salaries continues to be the main talking point in local football as Interim President of the T&T Coaches Association Jefferson George says he is awaiting a reply from Normalization Committee Chairman Robert Hadad on the matter. He says at present over 40 coaches are owed wages and some are feeling the financial pressure.

