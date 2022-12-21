The new Four-Day Regional cricket season is near and T&T's cricketers have been doing some light training. Batsman Jason Mohammed has been putting in the hard yards as well, with the hope of a productive 2023. He spoke with TV6 while training at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain.

