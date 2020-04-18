Many athletes have had to make adjustments to their lifestyles due to the coronavirus pandemic. Among them is cricketer Amir Jangoo, who played for the Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the Regional Four-Day competition that ended prematurely because of the outbreak of COVID-19. Jangoo, who resides in St. James, says he's still finding ways to keep fit since it's crucial to do so as a cricketer.
