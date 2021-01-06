James: Trump Needs Psychological Help

Weighing in on the violence that has taken place at the US Capitol building was political analyst Dr. Winford James who condemned what has happened saying Donald Trump needs psychological help. James said America should be ashamed of themselves since they are always eager to meddle in the affairs other nations. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.

Residents of Cachipe Village, Moruga are calling on the Ministry of Works to immediate repair a massive sinkhole in their community.

