When the Prime Minister announced on Monday night that his party won a second term in Government, in the way he did, one political analyst said he was not surprised, given how the media has been accessing election results from the political parties and the EBC.
The analyst also answered the question as to whether the Prime Minister continues to serve as Prime Minister until he is sworn into office, as he spoke about what the recount of five constituencies means for the leadership of the UNC.
Juhel Browne reports.