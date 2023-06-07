Large paw prints were found along #4 Road, Palo Seco, on Tuesday as search teams combed the area trying to verify claims of a Jaguar sighting in the community.
Rumors spread online over the weekend when a person claimed that a dog had been attacked by one.
The Ministry of Agriculture says the prints have been sent off to the Zoological Society for its experts to assist with proper classification, and at this time they still cannot confirm if the reported sightings are true.
Our reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh joined hunters on their search on Tuesday afternoon; she tells us more.