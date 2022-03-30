JAGDEOSINGH RETIRES

Well football has resumed for some, but it has ended for others. National Footballer Kendall Jagdeosingh has called time on his career at age 35. The footballer who now has his eyes set on coaching says injuries and the COVID break pushed him in that direction.

